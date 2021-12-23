Hohhot added to Shanghai Metro's app network

Users of the city's "Metro Daduhui" app can now take Metro trains in 16 other Chinese cities.

Starting today, people can use Shanghai Metro's official app to take subway trains in northern city Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to Shanghai Metro.

Also reciprocally, users of the Hohhot Metro app can use it to take Shanghai Metro trains.

Users of Shanghai's "Metro Daduhui" app can now take Metro trains in 16 other Chinese cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Chongqing and some major cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The app now covers over one-third of the cities in China that have Metro networks.

More than 13 million people have benefited from the app's widespread network since December 2018, according to Shanghai Metro.