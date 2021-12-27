News / Metro

Golden Chinese hit songs honored at radio gala

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:49 UTC+8, 2021-12-27       0
Radio Shanghai's Love Radio FM103.7 honored this year's Golden Chinese Hit Songs and outstanding singers at a gala on Sunday night.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:49 UTC+8, 2021-12-27       0

Radio Shanghai's Love Radio FM103.7 honored this year's Golden Chinese Hit Songs and outstanding singers at a gala on Sunday night.

The gala starred Taiwan pop singers including Jeff Chang, Sky Wu and Landy Wen, Malaysian singer and music producer Eric Moo, and Chinese mainland singer Wu Xian (known as Della).

Moo's song "Too Silly" was honored as one of the golden hits. In his eyes, a song that has an everlasting charm should be easy to sing and can be spread far and wide.

Wu was awarded for her new interpretation of the classic love song "It Doesn't Make Any Sense If I Win the World But Lose You," which was originally released in 1994 by the Taiwan ballad duo Ukulele.

The gala also invited music fans who grew up with some of the golden Chinese songs to interact with their idols.

Golden Chinese hit songs honored at radio gala
Ti Gong

Jeff Chang performs on the stage.

Golden Chinese hit songs honored at radio gala
Ti Gong

Eric Moo's song "Too Silly" was honored as one of the golden hits.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     