Golden Chinese hit songs honored at radio gala

Radio Shanghai's Love Radio FM103.7 honored this year's Golden Chinese Hit Songs and outstanding singers at a gala on Sunday night.

The gala starred Taiwan pop singers including Jeff Chang, Sky Wu and Landy Wen, Malaysian singer and music producer Eric Moo, and Chinese mainland singer Wu Xian (known as Della).

Moo's song "Too Silly" was honored as one of the golden hits. In his eyes, a song that has an everlasting charm should be easy to sing and can be spread far and wide.

Wu was awarded for her new interpretation of the classic love song "It Doesn't Make Any Sense If I Win the World But Lose You," which was originally released in 1994 by the Taiwan ballad duo Ukulele.

The gala also invited music fans who grew up with some of the golden Chinese songs to interact with their idols.

Ti Gong