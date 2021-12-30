News / Metro

Operation commences on 2 new Shanghai metro lines

Xinhua
  11:10 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0
Two new metro lines went into operation on Thursday in Shanghai, which brings the total length of Shanghai's metro network to 831 km, solidifying its world-leading status.
Xinhua
  11:10 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0
Operation commences on 2 new Shanghai metro lines
Dong Jun / SHINE

People take selfies at the Fudan University Station of Metro Line 18 today.

Two new metro lines went into operation on Thursday in Shanghai, which brings the total length of Shanghai's metro network to 831 km, solidifying its world-leading status, according to Shanghai Metro.

The opening of the two new lines will bring the total number of fully automatic metro lines in Shanghai to five, with an operating length of 167 km, ranking first in the world for the first time, Shanghai Metro added.

The newly opened Line 14 with an operating length of 38 km is the first fully automatic metro line for eight-carriage trains in Shanghai. With 31 stations, it is expected to serve as a horizontal artery in the metropolis.

The northern part of the first phase of the newly opened Line 18 extends about 21 km with 18 stations. It is expected to significantly ease the traffic pressure in the downtown area.

Operation commences on 2 new Shanghai metro lines
Dong Jun / SHINE

Fudan University Station of Metro Line 18

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     