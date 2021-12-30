Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options

Ti Gong

Shanghai's cruise tour options will be diversified for the upcoming New Year with a combination of onshore trips, delicacies, intangible cultural heritages and the debut of cruise trips on Suzhou Creek, the city's cruise tour operator announced on Thursday.

Passengers will be treated with not only a splendid view of the Bund, but also much more as part of ongoing efforts to turn the iconic Huangpu River cruise tour into a world-class attraction.

During the upcoming New Year holiday, cruise tours on the Huangpu River will enrich passengers' experiences with buffets, parties, band performances, red wine tasting, magic shows, and interactive activities, Shanghai Huangpu River Cruise Co said.

Local snacks such as palmier and cifangao (local fried rice cake) will be served onboard.

On another ship featuring intangible cultural heritages such as a Duoyunxuan woodblock watermark prints' artwork display, a number of cultural activities will be staged onboard during the holiday.

Children will be treated with painting and DIY experiences to savor the unique charm of traditional Chinese intangible cultural heritage.

All passengers are required to make reservations in advance and have their temperature and health QR code checked. They are also reminded to keep social distance and properly wear masks onboard.

Disinfectants are offered at onboard public areas.

"In the next year, more diversified cruise tour experiences will be offered," said Wang Yi, general manager of Shanghai Huangpu River Cruise Co.

"They will take passengers to explore the splendor of architecture along both banks of the Huangpu River, appreciate the charm of art at TeamLab Borderless Shanghai, an art tourism landmark on the Huangpu River waterfront, experience thrilling eSports games onboard and enjoy downtime with friends in an afternoon tea party."

Sightseeing cruise liner "Light of Shanghai" is creating China's first moving 5G coverage eSports venue, and even English talk show performances will be introduced onto sightseeing ships in the new year.

Nianyefan (Chinese New Year's Eve dinner), the most important family banquet of the year, will be served on Huangpu River cruise ships, and nianhuo (New Year's goods) from time-honored brands will be displayed.

"As one of the most classic and landmark attractions for tourists to Shanghai and a must-experience for tourists from home and abroad, a Huangpu River cruise trip is increasing its allure to Shanghai residents and creating a 'floating living room'," said Wang.

"Haipai (Shanghai-style) culture is the essence."

Ships with catering services have proved to be more popular among tourists, said Wang.

The passenger numbers recorded by two ships on the river with dining services has grown 17 percent so far this year compared with the same period last year.

Also, cruise ships on Suzhou Creek are expected to be introduced next year, and the first pure electric sightseeing ship operating on the Huangpu River will be launched in the new year.

Ten cultural and tourism projects are on the agenda between 2021 and 2025. Among them, the Huangpu River area will be turned into a "world-class meeting room" and Suzhou Creek areas will become a "city culture and lifestyle leisure belt."