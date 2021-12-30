News / Metro

Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:25 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0
Vacationers offered a diversity of onshore trips, delicacies and intangible cultural heritages as city boosts world-class Huangpu River experiences.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:25 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0
Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options
Ti Gong

A dragon-shaped sightseeing cruise ship sails on the Huangpu River.

Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options
Ti Gong

A Huangpu River sightseeing ship docks at Shiliupu Pier in Huangpu District.

Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options
Ti Gong

An iconic riverview of the Bund.

Shanghai's cruise tour options will be diversified for the upcoming New Year with a combination of onshore trips, delicacies, intangible cultural heritages and the debut of cruise trips on Suzhou Creek, the city's cruise tour operator announced on Thursday.

Passengers will be treated with not only a splendid view of the Bund, but also much more as part of ongoing efforts to turn the iconic Huangpu River cruise tour into a world-class attraction.

During the upcoming New Year holiday, cruise tours on the Huangpu River will enrich passengers' experiences with buffets, parties, band performances, red wine tasting, magic shows, and interactive activities, Shanghai Huangpu River Cruise Co said.

Local snacks such as palmier and cifangao (local fried rice cake) will be served onboard.

Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options
Ti Gong

A sightseeing cruise ship sails on the Huangpu River.

Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options
Ti Gong

A sightseeing cruise ship sails on the Huangpu River.

Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options
Ti Gong

A Christmas banquet on a Huangpu River cruise ship

On another ship featuring intangible cultural heritages such as a Duoyunxuan woodblock watermark prints' artwork display, a number of cultural activities will be staged onboard during the holiday.

Children will be treated with painting and DIY experiences to savor the unique charm of traditional Chinese intangible cultural heritage.

All passengers are required to make reservations in advance and have their temperature and health QR code checked. They are also reminded to keep social distance and properly wear masks onboard.

Disinfectants are offered at onboard public areas.

Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options
Ti Gong

A nightlights view from onboard a cruise.

Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options
Ti Gong

A quiet moment together during a river cruise.

Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options
Ti Gong

A panoramic cityview from onboard a cruise.

"In the next year, more diversified cruise tour experiences will be offered," said Wang Yi, general manager of Shanghai Huangpu River Cruise Co.

"They will take passengers to explore the splendor of architecture along both banks of the Huangpu River, appreciate the charm of art at TeamLab Borderless Shanghai, an art tourism landmark on the Huangpu River waterfront, experience thrilling eSports games onboard and enjoy downtime with friends in an afternoon tea party."

Sightseeing cruise liner "Light of Shanghai" is creating China's first moving 5G coverage eSports venue, and even English talk show performances will be introduced onto sightseeing ships in the new year.

Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options
Ti Gong

A skycraper view from onboard.

Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options
Ti Gong

A sightseeing cruise ship sails on the Huangpu River.

Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options
Ti Gong

Passengers appreciate a night view of the Bund from onboard.

Nianyefan (Chinese New Year's Eve dinner), the most important family banquet of the year, will be served on Huangpu River cruise ships, and nianhuo (New Year's goods) from time-honored brands will be displayed.

"As one of the most classic and landmark attractions for tourists to Shanghai and a must-experience for tourists from home and abroad, a Huangpu River cruise trip is increasing its allure to Shanghai residents and creating a 'floating living room'," said Wang.

"Haipai (Shanghai-style) culture is the essence."

Ships with catering services have proved to be more popular among tourists, said Wang.

Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options
Ti Gong

A ship at Shiliupu Dock is illuminated at night.

Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options
Ti Gong

Cuisine served onboard

Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options
Ti Gong

A dragon-shaped ship operating on the river

Suzhou Creek cruises debut in variety of New Year tour options
Ti Gong

Shanghai's glamorous night view

The passenger numbers recorded by two ships on the river with dining services has grown 17 percent so far this year compared with the same period last year.

Also, cruise ships on Suzhou Creek are expected to be introduced next year, and the first pure electric sightseeing ship operating on the Huangpu River will be launched in the new year.

Ten cultural and tourism projects are on the agenda between 2021 and 2025. Among them, the Huangpu River area will be turned into a "world-class meeting room" and Suzhou Creek areas will become a "city culture and lifestyle leisure belt."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Huangpu
Suzhou Creek
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     