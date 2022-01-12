News / Metro

CIIE products available at fair for Spring Festival shopping

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:51 UTC+8, 2022-01-12       0
A pop-up fair opened at the Super Brand Mall in the Pudong New Area on Wednesday, providing goods from all over the world, ahead of the Chinese New Year.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:51 UTC+8, 2022-01-12       0
Provided by Super Brand Mall. Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

It's a time-honored tradition in the run-up to the Chinese New Year to buy nianhuo (New Year's goods). As it draws near, a pop-up fair opened at the Super Brand Mall in the Pudong New Area on Wednesday, providing goods from all over the world at the doorstep.

More than 60 products from about 20 companies in countries, such as the United States, Australia, Denmark, Japan, South Korea and Slovakia, will be on shelves until Sunday.

L'Oreal debuted its MG Centella CICA Repairing Mask at the fair. It is tailored-made for Chinese customers and is the latest invention of the French cosmetic giant's local R&D center in Pudong.

CIIE products available at fair for Spring Festival shopping
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Alpaca products are popular with shoppers.

Other highlights include special butter cookie boxes by Kjeldsens, baijiu (white liquor)-flavored liqueur chocolates by Anthon Berg, "Game of Thrones"-themed craft beer by Mikkeller, freshly-baked coffee beans by ESSEQARO and alpaca products by INJOI.

According to the Pudong Commerce Commission, all participating companies have joined the China International Import Expo, and the products were popular during the expo.

Chinese New Year falls on February 1 this year, the Year of the Tiger.

CIIE products available at fair for Spring Festival shopping
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Baijiu (white liquor)-flavored liqueur chocolates

CIIE products available at fair for Spring Festival shopping
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The fair will last until Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
China International Import Expo
Pudong
CIIE
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     