Shanghai strengthens health observation for inbound travellers

Those entering China via Shanghai have been ordered to be put under strict observation for seven days after 14 days of quarantine in designated hotels, the municipal anti-epidemic authority said Monday.

Those with Shanghai as their destination and a fixed residence in the city with only one person or a family have been asked to "not leave their home unless necessary" during the 7-day quarantine.

Others will be transferred to designated hotels for the 7-day observation after being discharged from the 14-day quarantine, the authority said.

Besides temperature checks twice a day, they will undergo COVID-19 tests on the second and seventh day during the week-long observation.

The measures will be effective from Tuesday until March 31.