Unified list of impunity rules benefit Yangtze River Delta companies

  10:57 UTC+8, 2022-01-30       0
Companies in the Yangtze River Delta region, specializing in culture and tourism as well as related to meteorology, can benefit from a unified list of impunity rules.
  10:57 UTC+8, 2022-01-30       0

Companies in the Yangtze River Delta region, specializing in culture and tourism as well as related to meteorology, can benefit from a unified list of impunity rules when they slightly breach laws, the Shanghai Justice Bureau unveiled on Friday.

Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces as well as Shanghai have jointly announced the list, which will take effect on March 1.

"This is the first time that the three provinces and the city have joined forces to set out the impunity list," said Liu Yanhao, the deputy head of the Shanghai Justice Bureau.

A total of 21 minor violations have been brought into the list, including six for meteorology and 15 for culture and tourism.

The meteorology list includes the violation of not indicating the department and time of the weather forecast information, and violation relating to the release of unmanned free balloons.

Also, the culture-tourism list includes the violation on places providing cultural and tourism as well as entertainment services without displaying certificates according to the relevant regulations.

Shanghai has launched eight lists of impunity rules with 109 points for legal business covering fields such as market supervision, fire and rescue, cultural market and environment since March, 2019.

More than 4,380 companies have benefited from the Shanghai list. The total amount of exemption from fines exceeds 538 million yuan (US$ 84.57 million).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Yangtze River
Follow Us

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
沪公网安备 31010602001940号

