Young tiger cubs get auspicious names in New Year

The two cubs, born last June, were named after the Shanghai zoo received more than 400 suggestions from the public.
A pair of South China Tiger cubs at Shanghai Zoo have finally been named.

The pair, one male and one female, were born on June 21, 2021.

The sister has been named Nan Feng, and her younger brother Kai Feng.

The names originated from a poem of "The Classic of Poetry" or "Shijing," which is the oldest existing collection of Chinese poems.

The name of the poem is Kai Feng, which literally means "balmy wind" and signifies motherly love, and Nan Feng means spring wind in Chinese, which has an auspicious meaning.

The poem is about a son eulogizing his mother.

The zoo started seeking names for the duo from the public on January 26 as the year 2022 celebrates the Year of the Tiger.

It received about 400 names from the public.

They bear best wishes for healthy growth and the expectation of the expansion of the South China Tiger population, the zoo said.

The winning names were chosen because they are easy to call, according to the zoo.

The two cubs are growing healthily under the attentive care of their mother and keepers.

Their personalities differ – the sister is bolder and the younger one tends to be more vigilant when eating, the zoo said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
