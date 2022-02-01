'Tiger Babies' arrive with a roar amid joy and happiness

With Chinese New Year celebrations taking place across the country, Shanghai hospitals welcomed their first batch of babies born in the Year of the Tiger.

Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital said it welcomed its first "tiger baby" at 0:02am on Tuesday, when a 3,785-gram boy was delivered at the hospital's Pudong branch.

At the same time, a boy was also born at the hospital's Puxi branch. It is the second child of the family, whose first child was, incidentally, born on another New Year – January 1, 2017. With both their children born on special days, the beaming parents were justifiably proud.

By 8am on Tuesday, the hospital, which delivers the largest number of children in Shanghai, had welcomed 13 babies, officials said.

Ti Gong

Officials from the Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital at Fudan University said its medical staff not only delivered New Year babies but also conducted emergency surgery on a 16-year-old girl with torsion of the pedicle of ovarian cyst.

Its first "tiger baby" was delivered on 0:03am on Tuesday.

The hospital's emergency department received a 16-year-old girl with serious abdominal pain on Monday afternoon. Doctors suspected it was torsion of the pedicle of ovarian cyst, a condition which can cause ovarian function disorder, ovarian failure and can even prove fatal if clots are formed.

Doctors conducted emergency surgery to remove the 12-centimeter cyst while ensuring the girl's ovarian functions.

Ti Gong

Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital saw its first "tiger baby" at 0:06am.

"The due date was New Year's Eve. We never expected it would be so punctual. The baby arrived at the right time, which is the best New Year gift for the entire family," said the father surnamed Jin.

The hospital said it prepared special baby uniform and souvenir card with baby's foot print for each family.

Ti Gong