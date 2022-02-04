A warm start of spring but get wrapped for rest of the holiday

Shanghai embraced sunshine on Friday, the fifth day of the weeklong Spring Festival holiday, but rains and sleets are expected to return soon.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Friday is also this year's lichun, the first of the 24 solar terms in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar that indicates the start of spring. The highest temperature reached 8 degrees Celsius in the city on Friday.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and sunny. Under the influence of a poor cold front, the morning will be cold with temperatures around 1 degree in downtown areas and as low as 2 degrees below zero in the outskirts. The highest temperature will be around 7 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunday, the last day of the holiday, will be cloudy and overcast during the day but rains and snows are expected in the evening, with temperatures dropping to freezing point.

Monday, the first workday after the holiday, will be wet with the mercuries between 3 and 4 degrees all day.

It will get warmer on Tuesday when the highest temperature will climb back to 7 to 9 degrees, but the weather will still be mostly cloudy and rainy.