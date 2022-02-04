News / Metro

A warm start of spring but get wrapped for rest of the holiday

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:03 UTC+8, 2022-02-04       0
Shanghai embraced sunshine on Friday, the fifth day of the weeklong Spring Festival holiday, but rains and sleets are expected to return soon.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:03 UTC+8, 2022-02-04       0
A warm start of spring but get wrapped for rest of the holiday
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

People enjoy sunshine at the Xujiahui Park on Friday.

Shanghai embraced sunshine on Friday, the fifth day of the weeklong Spring Festival holiday, but rains and sleets are expected to return soon, city's weather forecasters said.

Friday is also this year's lichun, the first of the 24 solar terms in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar that indicates the start of spring. The highest temperature reached 8 degrees Celsius in the city on Friday.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and sunny. Under the influence of a poor cold front, the morning will be cold with temperatures around 1 degree in downtown areas and as low as 2 degrees below zero in the outskirts. The highest temperature will be around 7 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunday, the last day of the holiday, will be cloudy and overcast during the day but rains and snows are expected in the evening, with temperatures dropping to freezing point.

Monday, the first workday after the holiday, will be wet with the mercuries between 3 and 4 degrees all day.

It will get warmer on Tuesday when the highest temperature will climb back to 7 to 9 degrees, but the weather will still be mostly cloudy and rainy.

A warm start of spring but get wrapped for rest of the holiday
Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     