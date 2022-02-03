News / Metro

Steel rod removed from 10-year-old girl's brain

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:53 UTC+8, 2022-02-03       0
Xinhua Hospital doctors conduct successful emergency surgery on victim impaled by long piece of steel while out shopping with family.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:53 UTC+8, 2022-02-03       0

Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital has announced the successful removal after an emergency surgery of a long piece of steel from the brain of a 10-year-old girl.

The injury occurred when the girl visited a store with her mother and aunt in their hometown in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, on Wednesday afternoon.

In the store, the girl accidentally fell forward onto a rod-shaped piece of steel which impaled the front of her head and broke through to her brain.

After being taken to a local hospital in Jiaxing, she was transferred to Xinhua Hospital where doctors conducted an emergency surgery at night to remove the steel.

"Though the surgery has been successful and the girl has woken up with good consciousness and proper mobility of legs and arms, there are still risks of infection and other complications," said Dr Li Qifeng.

Li reminded parents to stay alert over their children's safety.

Steel rod removed from 10-year-old girl's brain
Ti Gong

A CT scan shows the piece of stick inserted deeply into the girl's brain.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xinhua Hospital
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     