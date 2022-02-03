Steel rod removed from 10-year-old girl's brain

Xinhua Hospital doctors conduct successful emergency surgery on victim impaled by long piece of steel while out shopping with family.

Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital has announced the successful removal after an emergency surgery of a long piece of steel from the brain of a 10-year-old girl.

The injury occurred when the girl visited a store with her mother and aunt in their hometown in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, on Wednesday afternoon.

In the store, the girl accidentally fell forward onto a rod-shaped piece of steel which impaled the front of her head and broke through to her brain.

After being taken to a local hospital in Jiaxing, she was transferred to Xinhua Hospital where doctors conducted an emergency surgery at night to remove the steel.

"Though the surgery has been successful and the girl has woken up with good consciousness and proper mobility of legs and arms, there are still risks of infection and other complications," said Dr Li Qifeng.

Li reminded parents to stay alert over their children's safety.