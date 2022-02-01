Rain, sleet to disturb Spring Festival holiday

Shanghai will see a new round of rainfall and sleet weather from Wednesday, the city's weather forecaster said on Tuesday.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Locals will experience rainy and cloudy days with rare sunshine through the weeklong Spring Festival holiday.

Due to a mixture of cold and warm fronts from the north, rainfall is expected on Wednesday and Thursday as well as Sunday, the last day of the holiday, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

A short period of sleet will hit the city on Wednesday afternoon with the temperature dropping.

For the rest of the holiday, the lowest temperature will be between 1 and 6 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature will reach 9 degrees.

Air quality in downtown areas will be good or excellent during the holiday.

However, a mild pollution is forecast for Friday night, when people in the city's outskirts are expected to set off fireworks to welcome the God of Fortune according to traditional customs. Fireworks are banned within the Outer Ring Road in Shanghai.