News / Metro

Shanghai joins fun of Beijing Winter Olympics

  14:52 UTC+8, 2022-02-01       0
Local organizations arranged a range of activities for local families to enjoy the fun of the Games.
To welcome the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the China Welfare Institute, Shanghai Education Commission and some other parties organized an activity in Shanghai recently to let local families enjoy the charm of the Games.

A total of 200 families went into the ice skating rink at the Shanghai University Students Sports Center in Songjiang District to read cartoon books, paint about the Winter Olympics and play games on the 1,800-square-meter ice rink.

Under the instruction of professional coaches, they played games such as ski relay, ice hockey, ice bowling and free skating.

Professional athletes also staged performances such as figure skating.

"Let's Watch Winter Olympics," a cartoon book about the games, made its debut during the activities, with a batch donated to some local schools.

A campaign was also launched to invite children to paint about the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Their paintings will be digitized and used for charity programs later.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
