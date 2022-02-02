News / Metro

Metro lines 5, 6 partially out of service for maintenance work

Xinzhuang to Zhuanqiao stations on Metro Line 5 and Gaoqing Road to Oriental Sports Center stations on Line 6 will not be available through February 6 due to maintenance work.
Ti Gong

Workers replace old wooden sleeper turnouts at Xinzhuang Station on Metro Line 5.

Ti Gong

A welding robot used in rail maintenance work on Line 6.

Sections of Metro lines 5 and 6 will be out of service through February 6 due to maintenance work.

The affected parts are Xinzhuang to Zhuanqiao stations on Line 5 and Gaoqing Road to Oriental Sports Center stations on Line 6.

It's the first time that more than one Metro line is partially out of service during the Spring Festival holiday for maintenance work, Shanghai Metro said.

A total of 114 workers are engaged in the work on Line 6, where they are reinforcing tunnels.

For the second year in a row, a number of welding robots are being used in the Metro maintenance work.

Work on Line 5 is related to the revamp of Chunshen Road and Yindu Road stations and the replacement of the last wooden sleeper turnouts at Xinzhuang Station in the city's Metro system.

