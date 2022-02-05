COVID-19 in Shanghai: 7 new imported cases

They are seven Chinese returning from Serbia, Canada, Morocco, Germany, Japan and HKSAR.

The city reported seven imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on January 22.

The second patient is a Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the local airport on January 29.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Morocco who arrived at the local airport on February 1.

The fourth patient is a Chinese traveling in Germany who arrived at the local airport on January 20.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the local airport on January 21.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the local airport on February 1.

The seventh patient is a Chinese traveling in Hong Kong who arrived at the local airport on February 1.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 35 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, 16 patients and two asymptomatic infections were discharged.



So far, of all the 3,414 imported cases, 3,165 have been discharged upon recovery and 249 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 383 have been discharged upon recovery. Two are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while 12 asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.