COVID-19 in Shanghai: 12 new imported cases

The city reported 12 imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday with no new locally transmitted cases.
The city reported 12 imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Congo who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on January 28.

The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Japan who arrived at the local airport on January 30.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Malaysia who arrived at the local airport on January 30.

The fourth and fifth patients are a pair of mother and son, one Chinese and one Canadian living in Canada who arrived at the local airport on January 31.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Mauritania who arrived at the local airport on February 1.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Ghana who arrived at the local airport on February 1.

The eighth and ninth patients are two Chinese working respectively in Ecuador and Nigeria who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 2.

The 10th patient is a Chinese working in Britain who arrived at the local airport on February 2.

The 11th patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the local airport on February 3.

The 12th patient is a Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 4.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 155 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,426 imported cases, 3,186 have been discharged upon recovery and 240 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 383 have been discharged upon recovery. Two are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while 10 asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ke Jiayun
