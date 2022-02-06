News / Metro

Yueju Opera artists to perform for suburbanites

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:02 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0
Shanghai Yueju Opera Company will go to the five "new cities" of Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian and Nanhui to stage concerts and give lectures on traditional theater.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:02 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0

Shanghai Yueju Opera Company will present a series of performances and interactive programs for the city's suburban residents this month, part of a push to enhance culture in the suburbs.

In conjunction with Shanghai Mass Art Center, the troupe's artists will go to the five "new cities" of Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian and Nanhui to stage Yueju Opera concerts and give lectures on the artistic charm of traditional theater by February 26.

Attendees will have an opportunity to get close to different generations of Yueju Opera artists, including veterans Qian Huili, Shan Yangping, Fang Yafen and young performers Yang Tingna and Wang Wanna.

Some of the artists have won the Plum Blossom Award – China's top award for traditional opera artists – and the Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award.

They will sing excerpts from classic plays "Butterfly Lovers," "The Jade Hairpin" and "The Emperor and the Village Girl."

Yueju Opera artists to perform for suburbanites
Ti Gong

Shanghai Yueju Opera Company's artists will perform for the city's suburban residents.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Fengxian
Songjiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     