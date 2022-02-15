COVID-19 in Shanghai: 6 imported cases reported

They are five Chinese and a Japanese. Meanwhile, 13 patients were discharged from hospital.

The city reported six imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Canada who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 5.

The second patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on February 10.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on February 11.

The fourth patient, a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR, and the fifth patient, a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 12.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 12.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 92 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, 13 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,508 imported cases, 3,331 have been discharged upon recovery and 177 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 383 have been discharged upon recovery. Two are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while one asymptomatic infection is undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.