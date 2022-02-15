'Pride of Shanghai' hotel shuts down for facelift and revival

The 36-year-old Hua Ting Hotel & Towers will renovate its more than 1,000 rooms, suites and bathrooms, public areas, kitchens, banquet halls and outside walls.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai's first luxury hotel built in the 1980s to mainly serve foreign guests closed its doors on Wednesday for a major facelift.

The 36-year-old Hua Ting Hotel & Towers in downtown Xuhui District will renovate its more than 1,000 rooms, suites and bathrooms, public areas, kitchens, banquet halls and outside walls.

The biggest renovation project since it opened to the public in 1986 is scheduled to take two years, when the hotel will reopen and is expected to revive its former glory as one of China's top luxury hotels.

"The room decoration and facilities have deteriorated after decades of constant use, especially compared with other five-star hotels in the city," hotel management said. "Along with upgrading our facilities, the renovation will involve more environmental protection concepts, digital technologies and smart services."

Shanghai has the most luxury hotels of any city in China. Under fierce competition from new hotels across the city, many old brands have lost their appeal with old facilities and out-of-date decoration styles.

Hua Ting is among a group of Shanghai's time-honored downtown hotels that have recently launched major renovations to upgrade facilities and restore their luster under the gloomy business environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some other famous local brands, such as the Guxiang near Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, the Four Seasons on Weihai Road and the Hengshan, renovated from the historic Picardie Apartments on Hengshan Road, have commenced or announced grand facelift projects.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Hua Ting, taken from Shanghai's ancient name, was approved in 1978 by China's State Council, or the Cabinet, as one of China's top six luxury hotels, catering to the rising demand of foreign tourists and diplomats in the city as the country reformed and opened up.

More than 130 households were relocated, along with an elementary school and a factory, to open up a golden parcel of land for the hotel in downtown Xujiahui.

After nearly three years of construction, the 90-meter-tall S-shaped hotel officially opened in November 1986. More than 200 soldiers helped to remove over 1,000 tons of construction waste after the colossal building was completed.

The hotel became the city's first to invite an international hotel group, Sheraton, to take charge of its management and operations. The practice brought the world's leading hotel management experiences to Shanghai and helped cultivate the city's earliest hotel management professionals.

According to a recruitment advertisement published in local newspapers, job applicants had to be fluent in English with the ability to skillfully type English on a computer. A retired employee said he still remembers his initial monthly salary was 127 yuan (US$20), far higher than most other local employees.

Under strict training, about one-tenth of Hua Ting's first group of 2,000 employees later became managers of other local or domestic hotels, including Zheng Shen'gen, former general manager of Shanghai Peace Hotel on Nanjing Road E.

The hotel's premium services attracted both international and domestic customers. In its first year, more than 300,000 people stayed there, and it recorded a profit of 100 million yuan. One of its rooms went for US$1,000/night, an astronomical rate at the time.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A long list of famous politicians and celebrities have stayed at Hua Ting and gave high praise to its services and facilities. After staying at the hotel in 1994, former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger commented that Hua Ting lived up to its great fame.

Anna Chan Chennault, widow of the late US general Claire Lee Chennault, who led the Flying Tiger pilots who fought against Japanese invaders in China during World War II, wrote a poem after staying at the hotel several times.

Other famous guests include Hollywood star Gregory Peck, pianist Richard Clayderman, and legendary footballers Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

The hotel was also the official accommodation for participants in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2010 Shanghai World Expo and China International Import Expo.

However, with the rapid development of China's tourism and hotel sectors in recent decades, the former glory of Hua Ting gradually faded. Its resplendent decoration looks out of date, while the guest rooms are still equipped with large television stands. The room rate has dropped below 500 yuan per night, less expensive than some medium-level downtown hotels.

The hotel was purchased by state-owned Shanghai Jinjiang Group, which will continue operating it after the renovation, in 2013 after losing a considerable amount of money.

Xujiahui Sports Park, which is adjacent to the hotel, has partially opened to the public. After the renovation, Hua Ting's rooms will have great views of the largest public sports facility in downtown Shanghai.

The hotel will also be part of the future "Xujiahui center activity zone" and better serve tourists and business people, according to the renovation plan.

Many lament the hotel's temporary closing, which was once called the "pride of Shanghai."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Common Memory of Shanghai

Zhang Anpu, a renowned Shanghai artist who once painted a picture of the hotel, said the streamlined shape of the building looks gorgeous even today.

"I believe the hotel will improve its operations and facilities, but I hope the classic architectural design won't be changed," Zhang said.

Jiang Tian, a popular local blogger who lives next to the hotel, said his parents stayed at Hua Ting for two days last year.

"We were impressed by the great view from the room – the busy vehicle flow, intersected highways and landmark Shanghai Indoor Stadium," Jiang said.

A senior hotel employee surnamed Ma said he feels like he has been a witness to the development of China and Shanghai by working at the hotel for the last three decades.

"The hotel itself is a microcosm of China's reform and opening up," said Ma, who was among the first group of employees recruited in 1986. "I'm looking forward to witnessing its bright future after the renovation."

Shanghai history and architecture expert Lou Chenghao rushed to the hotel to take pictures after hearing about its closing and renovation plan.

"Such upgrading and renovation are necessary to meet customer demand and keep up with trends," said Lou.