News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 49 imported cases, 8 imported asymptomatic infections

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:36 UTC+8, 2022-02-23       0
Among the confirmed cases, 47 are Chinese including one Taiwan resident and 46 returning from Canada, Singapore and Hong Kong SAR.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:36 UTC+8, 2022-02-23       0

The city reported 49 imported COVID-19 cases and eight imported asymptomatic infections on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 13.

The second patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The fourth patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The fifth to 18th patients are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 17 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 19th and 20th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 17 from Singapore on the same flight.

The 21st patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on February 18.

The 22nd to 31st patients are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 19 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 32nd to 49th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 20 from Hong Kong SAR.

All the new imported patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 576 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

The first imported asymptomatic case is a Chinese studying in Australia who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The second case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 17.

The third case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 18.

The fourth and fifth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 19 from Hong Kong SAR.

The sixth to eighth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 20 from Hong Kong SAR.

Meanwhile, 10 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,692 imported cases, 3,419 have been discharged upon recovery and 273 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while 19 asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, including 16 imported ones, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     