COVID-19 in Shanghai: 49 imported cases, 8 imported asymptomatic infections

Among the confirmed cases, 47 are Chinese including one Taiwan resident and 46 returning from Canada, Singapore and Hong Kong SAR.

The city reported 49 imported COVID-19 cases and eight imported asymptomatic infections on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 13.

The second patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The fourth patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The fifth to 18th patients are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 17 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 19th and 20th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 17 from Singapore on the same flight.

The 21st patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on February 18.

The 22nd to 31st patients are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 19 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 32nd to 49th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 20 from Hong Kong SAR.

All the new imported patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 576 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



The first imported asymptomatic case is a Chinese studying in Australia who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The second case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 17.

The third case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 18.

The fourth and fifth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 19 from Hong Kong SAR.

The sixth to eighth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 20 from Hong Kong SAR.

Meanwhile, 10 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,692 imported cases, 3,419 have been discharged upon recovery and 273 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while 19 asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, including 16 imported ones, the local health commission said.