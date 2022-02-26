Man jailed for using stun gun to rob a woman driving Porsche

A man who hid in a Porsche and robbed a woman has been sentenced to five years jail and fined 10,000 yuan (US$1,583), at a public hearing held in Hongkou District People's Court.

Ti Gong

A man who hid in a Porsche and robbed a woman has been sentenced to five years jail and fined 10,000 yuan (US$1,583), at a public hearing held in Hongkou People's Court.

The 41-year-old divorced man, surnamed Zhang, is a Hmong minority from China's central Hunan Province.

He was arrested by police on October 29 last year, the day he committed the crime.

Zhang got into the Porsche intending to steal something after he found one of the windows open.

However, after finding nothing worth taking he hid in the car for two hours until the owner, Xu, came back.

When she stopped at a petrol station, Zhang threatened her with a stun gun and robbed her.

Ti Gong

Xu managed to open the car door and sought help. And Zhang ran off with her bag.

There was 90 yuan, an AirPods earphone and some daily goods inside the bag.

Zhang arrived in Shanghai last September to look for work. But after running out of money decided to commit a crime.

The Hongkou District's prosecutors stated he had bought the stun gun online, and it was "able to put down a wild boar."

During the hearing, Zhang retracted his confession, claiming that he climbed into the car only to steal money.

However, the evidence presented by the public prosecutor showed Xu "felt a numbness in her neck."

Also, according to the records of the petrol station staff, he also saw red wound on Xu's neck at the night.

The judge identified the evidence presented was sufficient and compete to prove the crime of robbery.

Prosecutors reminded people to lock car windows and doors.