COVID-19 in Shanghai: 45 imported cases, 1 local asymptomatic infection

The city reported 45 imported COVID-19 patients, 10 imported asymptomatic infections and one local asymptomatic case on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

The first imported patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 13.

The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 15.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 17.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The fifth patient is a Taiwan resident traveling in Hong Kong SAR and the sixth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR. The two took the same flight from Hong Kong SAR and arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The seventh and eighth patients are both Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The ninth to 11th patients are Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The 12th patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The 13th and 14th patients are both Chinese respectively living and studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The 15th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The 16th patient is a Swiss traveling in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The 17th patient is a Chinese working in Tanzania who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The 18th patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The 19th to 22nd patients are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 22 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 23rd and 24th patients are both Chinese respectively visiting relatives and working in Hong Kong SAR who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The 25th and 26th patients are both Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The 27th to 29th patients are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 23 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 30th patient is a Israeli who arrived at the local airport on February 23.

The 31st to 33rd patients are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 24 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 34th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 25.

The 35th to 39th patients are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 25 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 40th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 25.

The 41st patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on February 25.

The 42nd and 43rd patients are both Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 25.

The 44th and 45th patients are both Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 364 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first imported asymptomatic case is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 16.



The second case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The third case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The fourth case is a Chinese working in Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The fifth case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The sixth case is a Chinese living in Britain who arrived at the local airport on February 23.

The seventh case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Japan who arrived at the local airport on February 24.

The eighth case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 25.

The ninth and 10th cases are both Chinese respectively living and studying in Hong Kong SAR who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 25.

All the new asymptomatic cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 178 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Local asymptomatic case

The local asymptomatic patient is working at a central quarantine site. Fifty-four close contacts of the woman have been put under quarantine and the places they had visited have been all disinfected.



Meanwhile, 10 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,918 imported cases, 3,466 have been discharged upon recovery and 452 are still hospitalized.

Six suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while 93 asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, including 86 imported ones, the local health commission said.