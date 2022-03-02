COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local case, 37 imported patients, 1 local asymptomatic infection

Nine suspected cases are undergoing tests, while 125 asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now.

The city reported one local COVID-19 case, 37 imported patients, 17 imported asymptomatic infections and one local asymptomatic case on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Local confirmed case

The patient is a 56-year-old female resident who went to hospital after showing symptoms like fever.

The 78 close contacts of her have been all put under quarantine and observation and the areas she had been to have been all disinfected.



Imported cases

The first and second imported patients are both Taiwan residents who took the same flight and arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 16.



The third patient is a Chinese living in Australia who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 18.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The sixth patient is a Japanese living in Japan who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The seventh patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The eighth patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The ninth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 23.

The 10th patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The 11th patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 15.

The 12th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 15.

The 13th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 15.

The 14th and 15th patients are both Chinese respectively studying and visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 23.

The 16th and 17th patients are both Chinese respectively working and living in Hong Kong SAR who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 24.

The 18th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 24.

The 19th patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 24.

The 20th patient is a Chinese working in Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on February 24.

The 21st patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 25.

The 22nd and 23rd patients, both Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR, and the 24th patient, a Singaporean living in Hong Kong SAR, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 25.

The 25th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The 26th patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The 27th to 30th patients are all Chinese who studying or living in Hong Kong SAR who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The 31st and 32nd patients are both Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The 33rd patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The 34th and 35th patients are both Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The 36th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The 37th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 340 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first and second imported asymptomatic cases are both Chinese respectively traveling and working in Thailand who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 12.



The third case is a Chinese traveling in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 15.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The fifth case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 23.

The sixth and seventh cases are both Chinese respectively studying and living in Hong Kong SAR who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 23.

The eighth case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 24.

The ninth and 10th cases are Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 24.

The 11th case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 25.

The 12th case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The 13th case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The 14th and 15th cases, both Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR, and the 16th case, a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The 17th case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

All the new asymptomatic cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 153 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic case

The patient is a 23-year-old man working at a quarantine site. He is a close contact of a local asymptomatic case reported on February 27.

His two close contacts have been put under quarantine and the places they had visited have been all disinfected.



Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,995 imported cases, 3,486 have been discharged upon recovery and 509 are still hospitalized.

Nine suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 393 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 125 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 115 imported ones, the local health commission said.