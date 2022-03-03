COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local cases, 39 imported patients, 5 local asymptomatic infections

The three local patients, all female retirees of the same elderly dancing team with the local patient confirmed on Tuesday, tested positive during quarantine.

The city reported three local COVID-19 cases, 39 imported patients, 19 imported asymptomatic infections and five local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Local cases

The three patients, all female retirees belonging to the same elderly dancing team with the local patient confirmed on Tuesday, tested positive during screening and quarantine.



Their 21 close contacts have been put under quarantine.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 19.

The second patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The fifth patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The sixth to eighth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 21 from Hong Kong SAR.

The ninth and 10th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 23 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 11th to 14th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 25 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 15th patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on February 25.

The 16th to 20th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 26 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 21st to 24th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 27 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 25th patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The 26th patient, a Chinese, and the 27th and 28th patients, both South Koreans, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The 29th to 36th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 28 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 37th patient is an Indian visiting relatives in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The 38th patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 1.

The 39th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 1.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 349 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 15.

The second case is a Chinese living in Switzerland who arrived at the local airport on February 16 via Denmark.

The third case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 18.

The fourth case is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The fifth case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 23.

The sixth case is a Chinese working in Papua New Guinea who arrived at the local airport on February 23 via Australia.

The seventh case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 24.

The eighth to 10th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 25 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 11th case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The 12th and 13th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 27 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 14th to 19th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 28 from Hong Kong SAR.

All the new asymptomatic cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 119 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Local asymptomatic cases

The first four patients are all close contacts of the patient confirmed on Tuesday. They tested positive during quarantine.

The fifth patient, a 23-year-old man, is a worker at a quarantine site of people arriving from overseas. He is a close contact of an asymptomatic case confirmed on February 27. He tested positive during quarantine.

A total of 50 people who have close links with the above five people have been put under observation.

Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,034 imported cases, 3,494 have been discharged upon recovery and 540 are still hospitalized.

Nine suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 396 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 147 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 132 imported ones, the local health commission said.