COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 local cases, 43 imported patients, 14 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported two local COVID-19 cases, 14 local asymptomatic cases, 43 imported patients and 21 imported asymptomatic infections on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Local cases

The two confirmed local patients are workers at Yonghui Supermarket, a chain grocery store in Jiuliting Subdistrict in Songjiang District.



Their 127 close contacts have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic cases

The first three patients are also workers at Yonghui Supermarket.

The fourth to ninth patients are people living together with previously confirmed patients. They tested positive during quarantine.

The 10th to 14th patients are members of the senior dance team, one of whose members was confirmed on Tuesday. They tested positive during quarantine.

A total of 96 people who have close links with the above 14 people have been placed under observation.



Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 19.



The second patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The fourth patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The fifth patient is an American visiting relatives in China's Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The sixth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The seventh patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 23.

The eighth patient is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on February 10.

The ninth and 10th patients are Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on February 12.

The 11th patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on February 12.

The 12th patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 13.

The 13th patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on February 15.

The 14th to 16th patients are Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The 17th to 19th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 24 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 20th patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on February 25.

The 21st patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The 22nd and 23rd patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 26 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 24th to 28th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 27 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 29th and 30th patients are South Koreans who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The 31st patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on February 28 via Finland.

The 32nd to 36th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 28 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 37th patient is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The 38th to 42nd patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 1 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 43rd patient is a Malaysian traveling in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 1.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 278 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 16.



The second and third cases are Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The fifth case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The sixth and seventh cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 23 from Hong Kong SAR.

The eighth case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 25.

The ninth to 11th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 26 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 12th case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The 13th case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The 14th case is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the local airport on February 28 via Finland.

The 15th case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The 16th to 21st cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 1 from Hong Kong SAR.

All the new asymptomatic cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 169 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged.



So far, of all the 4,077 imported cases, 3,503 have been discharged upon recovery and 574 are still hospitalized.

Seven suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 398 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and six are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 181 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 152 imported ones, the local health commission said.