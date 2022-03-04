Sponsors Forum of WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 held in city

A Sponsors Forum of WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 was held on Thursday. Event organizers, strategic partners and sponsors attended the forum.

The forum was a highlight of the weeklong Competition Preparation Week of the 46th WorldSkills Competition, which kicked off on Tuesday.

Officials and representatives from WSC2022 product development and marketing team of China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 Executive Bureau leaders, more than 30 global partners, and WSI Sponsorship and Partnership Department, competition organizer of the next WorldSkills Competition, with more than 150 global partners and sponsors, participated in the event online.

Alexander Amiri, director of WSI Sponsorship and Partnership, said the sponsors forum has given confidence in successfully staging WSC2022 despite the challenges from the pandemic.

He praised China's efforts in arranging the event and urged everyone to work together to improve global skill development.

Zhang Lan, deputy director of WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 Executive Bureau, pointed out that WorldSkills Competition is an important platform for communication among global professionals, and provides a great opportunity to strengthen skill exchange and mutual learning, as well as deepens cooperation among different skills around the world.

Sponsors have offered the most advanced skills-related products and services, while the executive bureau provides sponsors with high exposure, opportunities to cooperate with various brands as well as other substantial benefits.

The WSC 2022 and all sponsors, he believes, will accomplish win-win cooperation with close and all-around cooperation.

The executive bureau's department heads presented thorough information on sponsor accreditation, packages, reception and service support, the opening and closing ceremonies, venue layout and logo recognition.

Representatives from the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, one of the national strategic sponsors of WSC2022, and Jiean Hi-tech, a WSI global partner, delivered speeches at the event.

They promised to provide full support to the competition with their industry expertise and expressed their hope to create a new idea of skilled talent training with all stakeholders as part of their efforts to promote the WorldSkills movement's global sustainability.

SPD Bank's customer service manager, Li Zhe, said that the 46th WorldSkills Competition is extremely important to the bank and that it will devote all of its resources to the preparation of the competition.