Shanghai's resolve to host a successful WorldSkills Competition stated at Skill Management Meeting

The city is ready to hold an innovative WorldSkills Competition with extensive influence.

The Competition Preparation Week 2022's Skill Management Meeting kicked off on Wednesday. Detailed plans for the competition and Shanghai's preparations were discussed among the WorldSkills Shanghai organizers and officials with the WorldSkills International.

Shanghai is grateful for the support from the WorldSkills International Committee and its member organizations. The city is ready to hold an innovative WorldSkills Competition with extensive influence, said Zhao Yongfeng, acting deputy director of the WorldSkills Shanghai Executive Bureau.

Shanghai has held 13 meeting sessions with financial organizations, 37 administrative meetings with third-party managements, and 501 meetings within the bureau to ensure transparency to fully prepare for the upcoming 46th WorldSkills Competition.

Epidemiologists, bilingual staff members and COVID-19 prevention and control personnel, as well as experienced event organizers and specialists were recruited to ensure the competition will be a safe and successful event.



Eleven exhibition halls of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Qingpu District, where the China International Import Expo is held, will be enlisted as the competition venue, which totals more than 300,000 square meters, an equivalent of 40 football courts.

More than 1,460 registered contestants will be competing in 63 events of six major industries, nine events of which are newly added to this year's competition, said Sun Xingwang.

Also, professional teams in charge of the event's organization and commercialization have been set up. Management teams, including 15 on-site managers, technical support teams of 157 people, and sites assembly teams, have been recruited.

The 46th WorldSkills Shanghai has secured 123 business partners, including 22 global partners, 37 competition events supply sponsors, and 64 event sponsors.

According to the WorldSkills International, WorldSkills Shanghai organizers have set up eight special teams to ensure that the 46th WorldSkills Competition will achieve the three "zero" goals – zero casualties, zero fire hazard and zero environment contamination incident.

Response teams have been trained to tackle casualty emergencies, with fully equipped firefighting response team on standby at the competition venues.

Also, other emergency plans have been made regarding to hazards such as chemical leak; electrician teams have been assigned to cover the events.

Routine safety checks will also be held a week before the competition. Medical networks will cover all the competition venues; medical volunteers will come to help immediately if any casualty is to occur.

Six medical service stations will be set up, each manned by a surgeon, internist, nurse and a volunteer.

All preparation work will ensure that the 46th WorldSkills Shanghai will be a safe, innovative and influential world-class competition.