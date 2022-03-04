Sponsors meet to discuss ways to promote WorldSkills

With the aim of promoting the 46th WorldSkills Competition, the forum facilitates cooperation among the sponsors that could help them attract more talent.

The Competition Preparation Week 2022 Sponsors Forum for the 46th WorldSkills Competition was held on Thursday.

With the aim of promoting the 46th WorldSkills Shanghai, the forum facilitates cooperation among the sponsors that could help them attract more talent in their respective industries.

The WorldSkills, with more than 60 years of history, is recognized as the World Olympics for Skills. The event has close ties with various industries and the competition events reflect the changes in the transformation of the manufacturing industries.

A total of 192 enterprises from industries as diverse as finance, aviation and transportation, mechanical manufacturing, coating and painting, and printing have been confirmed as sponsors, making the competition with the most sponsors in WorldSkills history.

Foreign enterprises are a major component of Shanghai's market body, which provides financial support, advanced technologies and management experience to the city. Shanghai welcomes foreign enterprises to continue to support the city's development and this year's competition, said one official with the Shanghai Foreign Investment Association.

Dialogues on the development of enterprises, education facilities and specialists, and how the sponsors can contribute to promoting the talent development in China, were held among strategic partners and sponsors such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Donghao Lansheng (Group) Co, Bank of Communication, Carl Zeiss Ag, L'Oreal China, Unilever and Likang.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has long dedicated itself to developing skills needed by industries while fostering young talent. It has been working with various schools and educational institutions to provide support and promote the importance among the young people, such as by promoting craftsmanship skills, the bank's official said at the salon.

Being a strategic partner of the WorldSkills Shanghai, the Bank of Communication has been promoting skill learning among the young through its financial services. They are the emerging force to advance the development of technologies.

By organizing trips for children and young people to various exhibitions held by the Bank of Communication, it has piqued their interest in financial technologies. The bank believes the young will be better equipped to serve the upcoming WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai.