Shanghai an exemplification of 'whole-process people's democracy:' Turkish expat

Noyan Rona, chief representative of Turkey's Garanti Bank in Shanghai, said Shanghai residents are open-minded and always hold a very receptive attitude toward advanced practices.

In his opinion, the interconnections among the neighborhood committees, the subdistrict office and all the residents in the Gubei Civic Center in Changning District are a perfect reflection of the "whole-process people's democracy."

He believes it will step into a higher level after the national "two sessions."