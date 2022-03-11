Quarantine hotel blamed for COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

The virus started spreading to districts from Huating Hotel & Towers where inbound travelers were quarantined, authorities said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A quarantine hotel has been blamed for the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 in Shanghai, the city's information office said today.

Clear epidemiological links have been discovered among cases in Songjiang, Jiading, Minhang, Huangpu, Xuhui and Baoshan districts as well as the Pudong New Area.

Gene sequencing analysis and epidemiological investigation have shown the source of the infections to be imported cases. Authorities said the virus started spreading from Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui where inbound travelers were quarantined.

Meanwhile, the production and supply of pandemic prevention equipment remains stable as more people are placed under medical observation or temporary quarantine, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization said today.

Manufacturers haven't seen a sharp increase in demand for these supplies, the commission said.