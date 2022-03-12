COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 local cases, 78 local asymptomatic infections

The first four patients are close contacts of previous cases and tested positive during central quarantine. The last patient was screened as high-risk groups.

The city reported five local COVID-19 cases, 78 local asymptomatic infections, 22 imported patients and nine imported asymptomatic cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

5 local cases

The first four patients are close contacts of previous cases and tested positive during central quarantine. The last patient was screened as high-risk groups.



Three people who had connections with them have been placed under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first case to 57th cases are close contacts of previous patients.



The 58th to 78th cases tested positive when they were screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 63 persons who have links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 1.



The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 2.

The third and fourth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 3 from Hong Kong SAR.

The fifth patient is a Chinese traveling in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

The sixth patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on March 5.

The seventh and eighth patients who arrived at the local airport on March 5 from Hong Kong SAR.

The ninth patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on March 5.

The 10th and 11th patients who arrived at the local airport on March 6 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 12th patient, a South Korean, 13th and 14th patients, Chinese studying in South Korea, arrived at the local airport on February 18.

The 15th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The 16th and 17th patients are South Korean who arrived at the local airport on March 7.

The 18th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 7.

The 19th patient is a Syrian sailor who arrived in Shanghai on March 7 from Indonesia.

The 20th patient is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the local airport on March 8.

The 21st patient is a Chinese working in Columbia who arrived at the local airport on March 8.

The 22nd patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 9.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 223 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 1.

The second case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 2.

The third case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The fifth case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 18.

The sixth case is a Chinese working in South Korea who arrived at the local airport on February 18.

The seventh case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The eighth and ninth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 9 from Hong Kong SAR.

All the new asymptomatic cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 39 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 20 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,316 imported cases, 3,702 have been discharged upon recovery and 614 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 431 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and 39 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 632 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 184 imported ones, the local health commission said.