Record-breaking March heat continues on Monday

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai's mercury topped 30 degrees in some area on Monday with the benchmark Xujiahui station reported 28.8 degree Celsius, continuing the record-breaking warmth of March, according to Shanghai weather authorities.

Fog hit some of the city's outskirts in the morning but then cleared up.



Rain hit parts of Shanghai in the afternoon accompanied by wind gusts.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued its lowest-level gale and lightning alerts on Monday, warning that gale-force winds and thunderstorms would hit parts of the city.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cloudy with temperature ranging between 14 and 24 degrees.

Showers will return later in the week with a cold front moving in on Friday.

Temperatures will range from 10 to 14 degrees.

Dong Jun / SHINE