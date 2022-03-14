Shanghai supermarkets, vendors boost food supplies to fight COVID-19

Hypermarket chains like Yonghui and RT Mart are increasing supplies of vegetables, pork, rice and eggs.

Ti Gong

Local supermarkets and food vendors are boosting supplies in order to keep prices stable while the city implements strict anti-pandemic measures.

Local retail conglomerate Bailian Group's Lianhua Supermarket plans to increase its supply of vegetables in the coming days with fair pricing for selected items. It had around 120 tons of vegetables stockpiled over the weekend.

Lianhua is partnering with delivery platforms such as JD Group's Dada, Meituan and SF Group to handle online orders.

Suppies of steamed buns, dairy products and half-cooked meals are ample at community outlets of local food provider Tramy Group.

Janice Hu, who lives in Hongkou District, said she bought bean curd and bread at a nearby Tramy outlet over the weekend. She added there was an ample supply of fresh food and no need for panic buying.

Online deliveries have become essential, as dozens of residential complexes are under quarantine.

Major online groceries have also prepared ample supplies of food.

Shanghai-based Dingdong Maicai said it has prepared up to twice the normal amount of daily necessities and fresh food in its warehouse to ensure adequate supplies for shoppers undergoing targeted neighborhood lockdowns.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Ti Gong

More than 200 trucks pick up and drop off food and at Dingdong Maicai's Sonjiang District vegetable warehouse.

The company has added 300 new employees to help with warehouse sorting and packaging for food and cooking materials.

The supply of daily vegetables has increased to an average of 1,000 tons from 600 tons, and it has doubled the supply of staples and cooking oil to 300 tons.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Alibaba's fresh food and grocery chain store, Freshippo, said its 65 offline stores are all operating smoothly.

However, some of its outlets had to delay deliveries due to staff shortages.

More than 500 Freshioppo neighborhood stores in the city also offer pick-up service for orders placed one day ahead of time.