'Neighbors' come to rescue of nucleic acid testing facility

"Neighbors" came to the rescue when a Shanghai nucleic acid testing facility was overwhelmed by a surge in demand amid the latest resurgence of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Shanghai Biotecan Pharmaceuticals in Zhangjiang, an emerging biomedical tech hub in the Pudong New Area, was able to test 60,000 individual samples every day, nearly two times higher than the Spring Festival nucleic acid test rush period. But the recent spurt in demand had strained its capacity.

It desperately needed professionals – people licensed with PCR (polymerase chain reaction), a technique used in molecular biology to create copies of a certain DNA segment. But within a day it sought help, more than 200 people answered the call. The response was beyond expectations for company chairman Lou Jingwei. "I thought it would be very hard to find professionals," he explained.

In actual fact there was no need for the surprise. Leading innovative platforms and institutions are clustered in Zhangjiang to form a sound ecosystem for the biomedical industry. So as soon as Biotecan asked for volunteers, other entities in Zhangjiang generously responded, including Medicilon, an integrated contract research organization providing comprehensive one-step new drug R&D.

Mao Zhuo, director of Medicilon's biology department, said they formed a team of 24 volunteers, all with PCR license, within just two hours.

"We are in the same industry. So, we can quickly start work," he said. Now the 24 volunteers, divided into two shifts, are busy at Biotecan's lab.

Mao added, "I have to stand up when my country calls me for help, especially in my profession. I can repay society through my profession. I'm so proud."

Volunteers from Fosun Pharma, 3D Medicines and the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica of the Chinese Academy of Sciences etc are also helping out.



According to Lou, Biotecan can currently test 120,000 individual samples per day. As more answer the call, the facility plans to expand its capacity to 300,000 daily on Thursday.

Lou said he admired the Shanghai spirit during the pandemic, in particular local people's professionalism and warmth. "Especially in Zhangjiang, the fertile land of innovation, a galaxy of talents comes to lend a hand in difficult times," he noted.

Wu Jinglei, head of the Shanghai Health Commission, revealed at a press briefing on March 4 that there were 164 nucleic acid testing institutes in Shanghai, which can test over a million individual samples every day.



The number had increased to 201 by last Tuesday.