Show your ID card if health cloud registration fails for nucleic acid testing

Shanghaifabu, the city's official WeChat account for Shanghai Information Office, explains that in such cases people can simply show their ID card at testing sites.

Many people have not been able to register for nucleic acid tests via their health cloud app Jiankangyun.

However, in some communities ID cards won't work either and the government is trying to figure out a solution.

As registering on the app is generally functioning well, it's a good idea to save a screenshot of the registration code beforehand.

Everyone getting tested can view their results through the city's public service platform Suishenban app or by searching Suishenban through Alipay or the WeChat mini program.