Hospitals collaborate to ensure dialysis patients not affected by shutdown

Shanghai Yueyang Hospital steps in to ensure regular treatment continues for 65 patients from two hospitals under closed-loop management.

Local hospitals are helping each other to ensure treatment for patients who need dialysis won't be affected if certain hospitals are shut down due to COVID-19 screening.

Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine received a request for help from Shanghai 6th People's Hospital and Shanghai General Hospital which were both under closed-loop management.

The two hospitals wanted to transfer their 65 patients undergoing regular dialysis to Yueyang for the important treatment. Yueyang accepted the request immediately and started preparations.

An additional service was added for the 65 patients, who were arranged to receive nucleic acid tests and medical insurance payments on Sunday and Monday.

They arrived at Yueyang on Tuesday for their first dialysis treatment.

"I was extremely worried after learning the hospital where I receive dialysis was shut down due to the pandemic," said a man surnamed Chen, who needs dialysis twice a week.

"I am so moved that the hospitals helped us to arrange the issue and continue treatment. The medical staff in Yueyang are very professional and kind to us and arranged additional shifts. We are very grateful," Chen said.

Yueyang, which has nearly 120 beds for dialysis, is a city-level hospital with the biggest dialysis center in Shanghai.

"We are glad to help hospitals and patients who are in need, especially during the special COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr Chen Min, vice director of Yueyang's nephrology department.

"As a doctor, it is a strong happiness that we are wanted by patients."