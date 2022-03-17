News / Metro

Hospitals collaborate to ensure dialysis patients not affected by shutdown

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:27 UTC+8, 2022-03-17       0
Shanghai Yueyang Hospital steps in to ensure regular treatment continues for 65 patients from two hospitals under closed-loop management.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:27 UTC+8, 2022-03-17       0

Local hospitals are helping each other to ensure treatment for patients who need dialysis won't be affected if certain hospitals are shut down due to COVID-19 screening.

Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine received a request for help from Shanghai 6th People's Hospital and Shanghai General Hospital which were both under closed-loop management.

The two hospitals wanted to transfer their 65 patients undergoing regular dialysis to Yueyang for the important treatment. Yueyang accepted the request immediately and started preparations.

An additional service was added for the 65 patients, who were arranged to receive nucleic acid tests and medical insurance payments on Sunday and Monday.

They arrived at Yueyang on Tuesday for their first dialysis treatment.

"I was extremely worried after learning the hospital where I receive dialysis was shut down due to the pandemic," said a man surnamed Chen, who needs dialysis twice a week.

"I am so moved that the hospitals helped us to arrange the issue and continue treatment. The medical staff in Yueyang are very professional and kind to us and arranged additional shifts. We are very grateful," Chen said.

Yueyang, which has nearly 120 beds for dialysis, is a city-level hospital with the biggest dialysis center in Shanghai.

"We are glad to help hospitals and patients who are in need, especially during the special COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr Chen Min, vice director of Yueyang's nephrology department.

"As a doctor, it is a strong happiness that we are wanted by patients."

Hospitals collaborate to ensure dialysis patients not affected by shutdown
Ti Gong

Patients undergo dialysis at Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine after their own hospitals were shut for COVID-19.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     