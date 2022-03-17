COVID-19 in Shanghai: 8 local cases, 150 local asymptomatic infections

Among local cases, one confirmed patient and 69 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

Li Yi / SHINE

The city reported eight locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 150 local asymptomatic infections, 15 imported patients and six imported asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Of all the local infections, one confirmed patient and 69 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

8 local cases

The first patient is a former asymptomatic case who showed symptoms later.

The second and third patients tested positive during central quarantine as they are contacts of previous cases.

The fourth to eighth patients were confirmed when screened as high-risk people.

A total of 13 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.



Local asymptomatic infections

The first seven infections tested positive during central quarantine as close contacts of previous cases.



The eighth infection was discovered when screened after returning from other provinces.

The ninth to 19th infections tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

The 20th to 81st infections tested positive during central quarantine as close contacts of previous cases.

The 82nd to 150th infections tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 242 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.



Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 26.

The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Japan who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The third patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The sixth and seventh patients, both Taiwan residents, and the eighth patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Taiwan, arrived at the local airport on March 6 on the same flight.

The ninth patient, a Chinese living in Canada, and 10th and 11th patients, two Canadians, arrived at the local airport on March 6 on the same flight.

The 12th patient is a Dutch who arrived at the local airport on March 9.

The 13th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 13.

The 14th patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on March 14.

The 15th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 14.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 58 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first two cases are Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on March 10.

The third case is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 13.

The fifth case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on March 13.

The sixth case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 14.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 53 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 33 confirmed patients and 19 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,382 imported cases, 3,842 have been discharged upon recovery and 540 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 495 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and 103 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 1,254 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 148 imported ones, the local health commission said.