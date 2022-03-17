News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 8 local cases, 150 local asymptomatic infections

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:44 UTC+8, 2022-03-17       0
Among local cases, one confirmed patient and 69 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:44 UTC+8, 2022-03-17       0
COVID-19 in Shanghai: 8 local cases, 150 local asymptomatic infections
Li Yi / SHINE

The city reported eight locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 150 local asymptomatic infections, 15 imported patients and six imported asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Of all the local infections, one confirmed patient and 69 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

8 local cases

The first patient is a former asymptomatic case who showed symptoms later.

The second and third patients tested positive during central quarantine as they are contacts of previous cases.

The fourth to eighth patients were confirmed when screened as high-risk people.

A total of 13 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first seven infections tested positive during central quarantine as close contacts of previous cases.

The eighth infection was discovered when screened after returning from other provinces.

The ninth to 19th infections tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

The 20th to 81st infections tested positive during central quarantine as close contacts of previous cases.

The 82nd to 150th infections tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 242 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 26.

The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Japan who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The third patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The sixth and seventh patients, both Taiwan residents, and the eighth patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Taiwan, arrived at the local airport on March 6 on the same flight.

The ninth patient, a Chinese living in Canada, and 10th and 11th patients, two Canadians, arrived at the local airport on March 6 on the same flight.

The 12th patient is a Dutch who arrived at the local airport on March 9.

The 13th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 13.

The 14th patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on March 14.

The 15th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 14.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 58 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first two cases are Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on March 10.

The third case is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 13.

The fifth case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on March 13.

The sixth case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 14.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 53 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 33 confirmed patients and 19 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,382 imported cases, 3,842 have been discharged upon recovery and 540 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 495 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and 103 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 1,254 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 148 imported ones, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     