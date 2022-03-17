Student's jaw dislocated while opening mouth for nucleic acid test

Hospital doctor gives remote video instruction so university medical staff can readjust the jaw, successfully done in 10 minutes.

Experts from Shanghai Stomatology Hospital received an emergency call to seek help for a female university student whose jaw was dislocated while opening too wide for her nucleic acid test.

The university doctor, who was unable to help the student fix the dislocated jaw, had to contact the hospital for instruction. While relocating the jaw was urgent, the university was under closed-loop management for COVID-19 prevention and control.

The hospital arranged its experts to provide remote video instruction to guide the university doctors, who helped the student to fix the dislocated jaw in 10 minutes.

Dr Sheng Lu, who gave the instruction, said the student's dislocation during nucleic acid testing was the most common acute dislocation, and could be fixed by the university doctor with direction.

"Such emergency adjustment should be done in good time. Or there will be prolification of fibrous tissues around the dislocation area, causing a difficulty in relocation," Sheng said.

Doctors said people should avoiding opening their mouths too quickly. If they suffer jaw dislocation, it is important to seek professional help.