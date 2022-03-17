News / Metro

Student's jaw dislocated while opening mouth for nucleic acid test

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:33 UTC+8, 2022-03-17       0
Hospital doctor gives remote video instruction so university medical staff can readjust the jaw, successfully done in 10 minutes.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:33 UTC+8, 2022-03-17       0

Experts from Shanghai Stomatology Hospital received an emergency call to seek help for a female university student whose jaw was dislocated while opening too wide for her nucleic acid test.

The university doctor, who was unable to help the student fix the dislocated jaw, had to contact the hospital for instruction. While relocating the jaw was urgent, the university was under closed-loop management for COVID-19 prevention and control.

The hospital arranged its experts to provide remote video instruction to guide the university doctors, who helped the student to fix the dislocated jaw in 10 minutes.

Dr Sheng Lu, who gave the instruction, said the student's dislocation during nucleic acid testing was the most common acute dislocation, and could be fixed by the university doctor with direction.

"Such emergency adjustment should be done in good time. Or there will be prolification of fibrous tissues around the dislocation area, causing a difficulty in relocation," Sheng said.

Doctors said people should avoiding opening their mouths too quickly. If they suffer jaw dislocation, it is important to seek professional help.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     