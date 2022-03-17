Work, residence permit service in Pudong suspended

Shanghai has suspended window service for the application of work and residence permits of foreigners in Pudong though the facility is still available in Xuhui District.

Shanghai has suspended window service for the application of work and residence permits of foreigners at 1500 Minsheng Road in the Pudong New Area.

The service is still available at the Xuhui District Administrative Service Center on 999 Nanning Road. It is open from 9am to 11:30am, 1:30pm to 4:30pm, Monday to Friday.

But it is recommended that applicants call 12345, 8008205114 or 4008205114 to consult about policies and deal with not-so-urgent business amid concerns over the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Shanghai Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs.