An unofficial guide to fresh food delivery during community lockdowns

City officials and major fresh food and grocery retailers have assured residents there's an ample supply of fresh food in Shanghai.

Shoppers in Shanghai are turning to social networks and chat groups to keep each other advised on the best timing to secure fresh food delivery.

Unofficial tips have been circulating on social media, as local residents share their experience with friends and strangers.



Employee shortages and demand surges have delayed delivery schedules.

Freshippo notified users it opens for online bookings at 7am every day. The availability and schedule vary in different districts.

Hypermarket chain RT Mart operates its own delivery unit, Feiniu E-Commece, and usually refreshes its online stockpile and product availability at midnight.

Tmall Supermarket provides 12- or 24-hour deliveries for packaged food, fruits and cooking oil based on product availability.



Lili, who lives in Hongkou District, said she uses several different delivery sites, including Meituan and Dingdong Maicai, and suggests placing orders just after midnight.

"I would also suggest placing orders between 5am and 6am, because delivery staff usually become fully booked around 9am," she said.

Orange Xiaoguai said on Weibo that she was told to try MissFresh's delivery service, which she used for fresh vegetables.

Community-based grocery stores such as Qiandama and Tramy are offering on-demand service through WeChat groups for neighborhoods near their outlets.



Taobao's Taoxianda subsection connects with major hypermarkets like Carrefour and RT Mart. The availability depends on individual stores.

Other options and reminders:

For those who can visit physical stores, refrain from using delivery services so they can focus on neighborhoods under lockdown.



Sam's Club, Aldi and Metro also operate their own smartphone applications to handle online orders.

Dada Group's JD Daojia delivery service connects with major retail chains and standalone grocery vendors. Its estimated delivery time is usually faster, though products might be limited based on your exact location.