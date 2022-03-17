News / Metro

An unofficial guide to fresh food delivery during community lockdowns

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:32 UTC+8, 2022-03-17       0
City officials and major fresh food and grocery retailers have assured residents there's an ample supply of fresh food in Shanghai.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:32 UTC+8, 2022-03-17       0

Shoppers in Shanghai are turning to social networks and chat groups to keep each other advised on the best timing to secure fresh food delivery.

Unofficial tips have been circulating on social media, as local residents share their experience with friends and strangers.

City officials and major fresh food and grocery retailers have assured residents there's an ample supply of fresh food. Employee shortages and demand surges have delayed delivery schedules.

An unofficial guide to fresh food delivery during community lockdowns
SHINE

A notice on Freshippo's app notifies users it opens for online bookings at 7am every day.

Freshippo notified users it opens for online bookings at 7am every day. The availability and schedule vary in different districts.

Hypermarket chain RT Mart operates its own delivery unit, Feiniu E-Commece, and usually refreshes its online stockpile and product availability at midnight.

Tmall Supermarket provides 12- or 24-hour deliveries for packaged food, fruits and cooking oil based on product availability.

Lili, who lives in Hongkou District, said she uses several different delivery sites, including Meituan and Dingdong Maicai, and suggests placing orders just after midnight.

"I would also suggest placing orders between 5am and 6am, because delivery staff usually become fully booked around 9am," she said.

Orange Xiaoguai said on Weibo that she was told to try MissFresh's delivery service, which she used for fresh vegetables.

Community-based grocery stores such as Qiandama and Tramy are offering on-demand service through WeChat groups for neighborhoods near their outlets.

Taobao's Taoxianda subsection connects with major hypermarkets like Carrefour and RT Mart. The availability depends on individual stores.

An unofficial guide to fresh food delivery during community lockdowns
SHINE

Taobao's Taoxianda connects with major hypermarkets like Carrefour and RT Mart.

Other options and reminders:

For those who can visit physical stores, refrain from using delivery services so they can focus on neighborhoods under lockdown.

Sam's Club, Aldi and Metro also operate their own smartphone applications to handle online orders.

Dada Group's JD Daojia delivery service connects with major retail chains and standalone grocery vendors. Its estimated delivery time is usually faster, though products might be limited based on your exact location.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Hongkou
Aldi
Weibo
Meituan
Carrefour
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     