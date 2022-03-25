News / Metro

Steep increase in consumer complaints during virus surge

There has been a surge in consumer complaints since March 14 due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai, the city's consumer council revealed on Friday night.

The council has received close to 10,000 complaints since March 14, 65 percent more than the same period last year.

Express fresh food deliveries and tourism-related refund disputes have drawn the ire of consumers, according to the council.

Some express delivery spots in the city have suspended operations due to the surge of the virus, leading to delays as well as lost and damaged parcels.

Because some areas are under lockdown, there has been an uptick in food delivery orders, but a shortage of delivery workers and traffic control have caused problems.

In the tourism sector, refund disputes have increased as people have had to cancel or change their plans. Also, some hotels where people had made reservations prior to the outbreak have had to serve as quarantine sites.

Some consumers have been charged high commission fees for canceling airline tickets and hotel reservations.

The council has introduced a WeChat account and online video channels to handle complaints.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
