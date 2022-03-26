Nano-based new materials to help patients with corneal problems

Local medical experts have developed nano-based new materials to deliver drugs deep into corneal tissues to help patients with keratoconus.

Keratoconus is a progressive, non-inflammatory condition in which there is central thinning of the cornea, changing it from dome-shaped to cone-shaped.

It usually has its onset during puberty, with an incidence of one in every 2,000 but is rising in recent years. About 10 to 20 percent of the patients need a corneal transplantation eventually, imposing a serious burden on patients and the society.

Corneal collagen cross-linking is the main treatment to prevent the further thinning of the cornea and deterioration of vision.

It involves in applying photosensitizing riboflavin (vitamin B2) eye drops to the de-epithelialized cornea and then exposing the eye to ultraviolet A light.

However, such treatment, which needs surgical methods to remove corneal epithelium for drug delivery into the corneal tissues, has complications like after-surgery pain, a slow vision recovery and even serious conditions like infection and scarring. And many patients in middle and terminal stages are not qualified for the surgery.

Experts from the Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital of Fudan University developed the new drug-delivery material by nano technology. Through animal experiment, the material has a good bio-compatibility and penetrability to deliver drugs deep into the corneal tissues without requiring surgery.

The hospital is applying for clinical trials. The achievement was published in world leading journal Advanced Materials, experts said.