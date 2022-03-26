Warm welcome for contenders at upcoming WorldSkills Competition

Activities were launched around China on Saturday to mark the 200-day countdown to the 46th WorldSkills Competition that will take place from October 12 to 17 in Shanghai.

Former WorldSkills medalists, including Yang Jinlong, champion of the Auto Painting project at the 43th competition; Song Biao, winner of Industrial Mechanic Millwright at the 44th event; and Hu Ping, winner of Fashion Technology at the 44th competition, are now giving time at 7:20am, 11am and 7pm on China National Radio's Voice of China channel.

Their voices will be heard regularly till the day before the WorldSkills Competition kicks off.

At the WeChat account of the 46th WorldSkills Competition, visitors can see a brief introduction of the event and complete a questionnaire to get a prediction on potential in the skills world.

They can also join in a lucky draw to get one of the 200,000 sets of gifts offered by event organizers to celebrate the countdown.

Former WorldSkills medalists and representatives of the WorldSkills Champions Trust also extended their greetings to skilled young people from all over the world to participate in the event in Shanghai in October by saying "You can do it."

Various videos were released featuring best wishes for the 46th WorldSkills Competition from former skills competition medalists and people from all walks of life, as well as their welcoming messages to competitors.

A video produced by Shanghai Daily features messages from nine expats in Shanghai. They are from countries such as the UK, Japan, India, Germany and Laos and said they are looking forward to seeing all the participants in Shanghai and wish them success in the competition.

The video is also being played in the China Pavilion at the ongoing World Expo in Dubai.

The 46th WorldSkills Competition, or WorldSkills Shanghai 2022, will be the first time for the Chinese mainland to host the event that is the largest in the world and believed to reflect the most advanced development of skills.

A series of activities will be held during the competition, including the WorldSkills Conference and WorldSkills Expo.

The WorldSkills Museum, the first of its kind in the world, will officially open to the public as a permanent legacy of WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 to tell the unique story of WorldSkills International and the efforts it has made with its members to change the lives of people and societies around the world.