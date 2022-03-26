News / Metro

Warm welcome for contenders at upcoming WorldSkills Competition

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:51 UTC+8, 2022-03-26       0
Activities were launched around China on Saturday to mark the 200-day countdown to the 46th WorldSkills Competition that will take place from October 12 to 17 in Shanghai.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:51 UTC+8, 2022-03-26       0
Warm welcome for contenders at upcoming WorldSkills Competition

Messages from representatives of the WorldSkills Champions Trust

Activities were launched around China on Saturday to mark the 200-day countdown to the 46th WorldSkills Competition that will take place from October 12 to 17 in Shanghai.

Former WorldSkills medalists, including Yang Jinlong, champion of the Auto Painting project at the 43th competition; Song Biao, winner of Industrial Mechanic Millwright at the 44th event; and Hu Ping, winner of Fashion Technology at the 44th competition, are now giving time at 7:20am, 11am and 7pm on China National Radio's Voice of China channel.

Their voices will be heard regularly till the day before the WorldSkills Competition kicks off.

At the WeChat account of the 46th WorldSkills Competition, visitors can see a brief introduction of the event and complete a questionnaire to get a prediction on potential in the skills world.

They can also join in a lucky draw to get one of the 200,000 sets of gifts offered by event organizers to celebrate the countdown.

Former WorldSkills medalists and representatives of the WorldSkills Champions Trust also extended their greetings to skilled young people from all over the world to participate in the event in Shanghai in October by saying "You can do it."

Various videos were released featuring best wishes for the 46th WorldSkills Competition from former skills competition medalists and people from all walks of life, as well as their welcoming messages to competitors.

A video produced by Shanghai Daily features messages from nine expats in Shanghai. They are from countries such as the UK, Japan, India, Germany and Laos and said they are looking forward to seeing all the participants in Shanghai and wish them success in the competition.

The video is also being played in the China Pavilion at the ongoing World Expo in Dubai.

The 46th WorldSkills Competition, or WorldSkills Shanghai 2022, will be the first time for the Chinese mainland to host the event that is the largest in the world and believed to reflect the most advanced development of skills.

A series of activities will be held during the competition, including the WorldSkills Conference and WorldSkills Expo.

The WorldSkills Museum, the first of its kind in the world, will officially open to the public as a permanent legacy of WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 to tell the unique story of WorldSkills International and the efforts it has made with its members to change the lives of people and societies around the world.

Warm welcome for contenders at upcoming WorldSkills Competition
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     