News / Metro

Shanghai workers band together to keep citizens stocked with necessities

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:48 UTC+8, 2022-03-29       0
Volunteers, delivery staff and trade unions at the local branches of multinational companies are helping residents and local workers with daily activities and necessities.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:48 UTC+8, 2022-03-29       0

Volunteers, delivery staff and trade unions at the Shanghai branches of multinational companies are helping residents and local workers with daily activities and necessities.

To ensure the non-stop supply of cancer drugs amid the recent resurgence of COVID-19, over 100 employees have been living in the two factory sites of Boehringer Ingelheim in the Pudong New Area since mid-March.

The company started to prepare daily necessities and emergency supplies in early March for those who volunteered to stay in the locked-down factory in the Zhangjiang High-tech Park.

Zhangjiang authorities have also made arrangements for easier nucleic acid tests for employees on site and the company has mobilized support teams to guarantee the logistics stay uninterrupted.

Shanghai workers band together to keep citizens stocked with necessities
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shoppers line up to enter a local supermarket.

Delivery staff who used to rush on the streets for food takeaways and packages are often seen in residential neighborhoods these days to take up the extra work.

Ma Chunqing, who is in charge of one of Cainiao Network's pick-up stations in Minhang District, has been helping with deliveries inside a locked-down residential complex since earlier this month.

"I hope to shoulder more responsibility for the residents here in addition to my normal work," he said.

Four other Cainiao delivery staff inside a locked-down complex in Baoshan District were provided with sleeping bags and other daily necessities and also pledged to take up extra work until the restrictions are lifted.

Shanghai workers band together to keep citizens stocked with necessities
Ti Gong

Delivery staff at Cainiao Network's pickup stations help sort packages and other daily necessities at locked-down compounds.

Multinationals such as Roche, L'Oréal, Covestro and Bayer have worked with unions to help with vegetable and fresh food packages for employees in locked-down areas in Shanghai.

Financial consultant Lillian Li, living in Hongkou District, said vegetable and dairy supplies arrived on Monday and she felt relieved to receive the prompt delivery.

Staple foods and cooking oil are also included in L'Oréal's care package for its Shanghai employees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Hongkou
Minhang
Pudong
Covestro
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     