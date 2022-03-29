Shanghai workers band together to keep citizens stocked with necessities

Volunteers, delivery staff and trade unions at the local branches of multinational companies are helping residents and local workers with daily activities and necessities.

Volunteers, delivery staff and trade unions at the Shanghai branches of multinational companies are helping residents and local workers with daily activities and necessities.

To ensure the non-stop supply of cancer drugs amid the recent resurgence of COVID-19, over 100 employees have been living in the two factory sites of Boehringer Ingelheim in the Pudong New Area since mid-March.



The company started to prepare daily necessities and emergency supplies in early March for those who volunteered to stay in the locked-down factory in the Zhangjiang High-tech Park.



Zhangjiang authorities have also made arrangements for easier nucleic acid tests for employees on site and the company has mobilized support teams to guarantee the logistics stay uninterrupted.



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Delivery staff who used to rush on the streets for food takeaways and packages are often seen in residential neighborhoods these days to take up the extra work.

Ma Chunqing, who is in charge of one of Cainiao Network's pick-up stations in Minhang District, has been helping with deliveries inside a locked-down residential complex since earlier this month.

"I hope to shoulder more responsibility for the residents here in addition to my normal work," he said.



Four other Cainiao delivery staff inside a locked-down complex in Baoshan District were provided with sleeping bags and other daily necessities and also pledged to take up extra work until the restrictions are lifted.

Ti Gong

Multinationals such as Roche, L'Oréal, Covestro and Bayer have worked with unions to help with vegetable and fresh food packages for employees in locked-down areas in Shanghai.



Financial consultant Lillian Li, living in Hongkou District, said vegetable and dairy supplies arrived on Monday and she felt relieved to receive the prompt delivery.

Staple foods and cooking oil are also included in L'Oréal's care package for its Shanghai employees.