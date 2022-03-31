A Letter to all the residents in Shanghai

We can't pull off a testing this size and win the pandemic battle without the cooperation from the residents.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Dear residents:

As Shanghai has been plagued by the Omicron variant since the beginning of March, the city is facing its toughest challenge in the fight against COVID-19.

Pandemic prevention and control and the residents' well-being have been the city's top priority. Shanghai has been following President Xi's instruction and the policy of "people first, life first."

Meanwhile, the city is trying its utmost to achieve the dynamic zero-COVID goal by controlling imported COVID infections and preventing the existing infections from rebounding.

The city is grateful for everyone's efforts in this fight. People have sacrificed a lot, including the medics at the front line, grassroots officials, community volunteers, police officers, and all the people who work in the pivotal sectors that keep the city functioning.

Their cooperation and courage showed in the pandemic fight have been truly impressive. These are the very telling qualities that have demonstrated the residents' characters perfectly.

In dealing with the highly contagious and elusive Omicron variant, we need to control the sources of infections as soon as possible. As a result, the city's leadership office for COVID prevention and control has decided to carry out a citywide grid nucleic acid testing, starting from March 28.

We can't pull off a testing this size and win the pandemic battle without the cooperation from the residents. Pandemic prevention and control works have brought much inconvenience to people. Some of you have been in quarantine and lockdown for a long time. The city deeply appreciates everyone's understanding and cooperation.

People's well-being and safety have always been the Shanghai government's greatest concern. We will try out best to prevent the pandemic from further spreading and secure daily necessities and medical services for everyone.

We implore the residents to keep cooperating and follow the pandemic control and prevention guidelines. We can only safeguard our home and our city through everyone's efforts.

Under the leadership of President Xi and of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, we firmly believe that we will overcome every difficulty.

We will win this fight against COVID, and the spring in Shanghai will be beautiful as always.





The Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China

Shanghai Municipal Government

March 31, 2022