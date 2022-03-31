Follow-up prevention and control measures for Pudong and nearby regions

Lockdown will continue in some areas of Shanghai's Pudong, Punan (south of Huangpu River) and adjacent regions from Friday if positive cases are detected in the last four days.

Imaginechina

Lockdown measures will continue in some areas of Shanghai's Pudong, Punan (south of Huangpu River) and adjacent regions from Friday if positive cases are detected during the COVID-19 screening in the last four days, the city government said on Thursday evening.

Classified follow-up quarantine measures will be implemented in the regions on the east and south sides of the Huangpu River which are undergoing the initial phase of the city's staggered lockdown from Monday for two rounds of nucleic acid testing for every resident.

The Phase-I lockdown on the Pudong New Area, Fengxian, Jinshan and Chongming districts as well as parts of Minhang and Songjiang districts was scheduled to be lifted from Friday morning, followed by the next phase for the rest part of the city in Puxi through April 5.

However, based on the results of the screenings during the first-part lockdown, some follow-up quarantine measures will be launched, with areas to be classified as "locked down," "managed and controlled" or "precautionary," according to the government.

Communities, companies or sites that report positive cases in the latest screening, along with adjacent areas, will be defined as "locked down" areas from Friday.

Residential buildings where the positive cases live will continue being locked down for two weeks (from March 28). Residents are banned from leaving their homes.

Other regions in the "locked down" areas will be under one week of lockdown and another week of home quarantine with additional polymerase chain reaction testing.

Other localities in the subdistricts and towns with newly reported positive cases will be defined as "managed and controlled" areas.

Residents here will be restricted to their communities for a week (from March 28) with multiple PCR testing. A resident from each household will be allowed ― staggering with their neighbors ― to pick up online orders from designated areas in the community.

Only those taking part in prevention and control work, medical services, urban operation and emergency response can leave the quarantined areas, but must undergo strict temperature checks, health code inspection, registration and identity checks.

Apart from the "locked down" or "managed and controlled" areas, other regions in Pudong and Punan will be "precautionary" areas. Residents here are required to conduct a weeklong self-health monitoring along with additional testing after the lockdown is lifted.

Residents in the "precautionary" areas are encouraged to continue staying at home unless it is necessary to go out. They are advised to work from home, avoid going to other districts or crossing the Huangpu River since the Puxi side will be undergoing the next-phase lockdown.

All restaurants in Pudong, Punan and adjacent areas will only provide take-away meals and receive online orders. Capacity will be limited at markets, supermarkets, malls and pharmacies.

Internet bars, pubs, karaoke bars, card rooms, libraries and other non-essential sites will suspend operations. Deliverymen are not allowed to enter communities.

District governments and authorities are required to ensure life supplies and medical services for residents under continuous lockdown or quarantine measures.

A "smooth medical service channel" will be opened for citizens, especially pregnant women as well as those requiring hemodialysis, radiotherapy or chemotherapy, the city government noted.