COVID-19 in Shanghai: 358 confirmed cases, 4,144 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 358 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 4,144 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported patients and one imported asymptomatic case on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Of all the local infections, 20 confirmed patients are previously asymptomatic infections. Eight confirmed patients and 3,710 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

358 local cases

The first eight patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The ninth to 338th patients tested positive in the screening of high-risk people.

The 339th to 358th patients are previously asymptomatic infections.

A total of 956 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 3,710 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 434 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



A total of 1,287 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first two patients are Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 19 from Hong Kong SAR.



The third patient is a Briton living in the Netherlands who arrived at the local airport on March 23.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 12.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on March 14.

The sixth patient is a Polish who arrived at the local airport on March 16 via Denmark.

The seventh patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on March 24.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 42 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic case

The case is a Chinese working in Canada who arrived at the local airport on March 21.



The case has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 22 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 26 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,515 imported cases, 4,408 have been discharged upon recovery and 107 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 1,937 local cases, 590 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,340 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 32,679 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 32,648 local ones, the health commission said.