News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 358 confirmed cases, 4,144 local asymptomatic infections

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:30 UTC+8, 2022-04-01       0
The city reported 358 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 4,144 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported patients and one imported asymptomatic case on Thursday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:30 UTC+8, 2022-04-01       0

The city reported 358 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 4,144 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported patients and one imported asymptomatic case on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Of all the local infections, 20 confirmed patients are previously asymptomatic infections. Eight confirmed patients and 3,710 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

358 local cases

The first eight patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The ninth to 338th patients tested positive in the screening of high-risk people.

The 339th to 358th patients are previously asymptomatic infections.

A total of 956 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 3,710 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 434 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 1,287 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first two patients are Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 19 from Hong Kong SAR.

The third patient is a Briton living in the Netherlands who arrived at the local airport on March 23.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 12.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on March 14.

The sixth patient is a Polish who arrived at the local airport on March 16 via Denmark.

The seventh patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on March 24.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 42 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic case

The case is a Chinese working in Canada who arrived at the local airport on March 21.

The case has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 22 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 26 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,515 imported cases, 4,408 have been discharged upon recovery and 107 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 1,937 local cases, 590 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,340 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 32,679 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 32,648 local ones, the health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     