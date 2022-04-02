News / Metro

Customs steps up to ensure quick clearance of imports

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  15:29 UTC+8, 2022-04-02       0
Imported supplies such as vegetables, fruit, milk, milk powder and beef have been quickly cleared and transferred during the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  15:29 UTC+8, 2022-04-02       0

Imported supplies such as vegetables, fruit, milk, milk powder and beef have been quickly cleared and transferred during the ongoing COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai, according to Shanghai Customs.

A cargo of pumpkins from New Zealand, weighing 25.6 tons, passed through customs smoothly at Waigaoqiao port area after quarantine inspection on March 29.

In addition, the total amount of imported fruit and vegetables supervised and released by customs officers at Waigaoqiao Port reached 151,000 tons in March.

Customs steps up to ensure quick clearance of imports
Ti Gong

Shanghai Customs officers check imported pumpkins from New Zealand.

Customs steps up to ensure quick clearance of imports
Ti Gong

Customs officers verify the information of imported beef.

Customs has issued a series of special measures to support the city's battle against the COVID-19 outbreak, including giving clearance priority to imported living supplies since the first phase lockdown began in Pudong.

Two batches of beef from New Zealand weighing 8.7 tons passed the inspection of on-site customs officers through Yangshan Port on March 29, and were transported to major supermarkets that afternoon.

Pudong Airport Customs has guaranteed the customs clearance of 21 types of imported materials since March 28, including durian fruit from Thailand and apples from New Zealand.

In addition to necessaries, the city's customs also focuses on supporting the city's enterprises which have import and exports business, such as allowing companies to postpone customs formalities and implement online customs services throughout the process.

Moreover, the city's customs services function normally in the lockdown period, to ensure the city's import and export needs.

A total of 60,000 batches of import and export goods, 153,000 batches of inbound and outbound express mail, and 614,000 batches of cross-border e-commerce commodities have passed the inspection and check of customs officers in the Pudong New Area.

Customs steps up to ensure quick clearance of imports
Ti Gong

A customs officer discharges a truck with cleared import goods late at night.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Pudong Airport
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     