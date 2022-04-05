News / Metro

Authorized permits for transport are still valid during the lockdown

Special permits for vehicles used for epidemic prevention, emergency medical treatment, transportation of daily necessities, urban operation and personnel transfer are still valid.
The authorized permits issued by the government to the vehicles used for epidemic prevention and control, emergency medical treatment, transportation of daily necessities, urban operation and personnel transfer are still valid, said Gu Honghui, the city's deputy secretary general, on Tuesday.

It is a response to online rumors that all production and delivery services will be put on hold from Tuesday.

According to Gu, local companies are allowed to produce and operate during the lockdown if they implement closed-off management, which means that employees should both live and work in the industrial parks or factories, and take strict epidemic control measures.

Gu added that the companies that provide public utilities such as water, electricity, fuel, gas, communications, transportation, sanitation, grain, oil, meat and vegetable are in normal production.

To ensure a stable supply of daily necessities during the temporary lockdown, Shanghai has established 10 emergency supply warehouses and engaged with more than 100 vegetable production bases, according to Gu.

"We are mobilizing all the resources," said Gu. "We connect bricks-and-mortar markets and supermarket chains, with e-commerce companies. Meanwhile, community workers and volunteers form service support teams. We strive to deliver necessary supplies to every household."

