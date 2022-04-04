News / Metro

Network connections improve in makeshift hospitals

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:44 UTC+8, 2022-04-04       0
It supports vlog streaming, robot operation and up to 1.5Gbps connection with network upgrade.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:44 UTC+8, 2022-04-04       0
Network connections improve in makeshift hospitals
Ti Gong

Workers are upgrading telecommunications network in a makeshift hospital in the Pudong New Area.

Mobile communications and Wi-Fi connections are going to turn faster and better in Shanghai's makeshift hospitals, telecommunications carriers said on Monday.

Network construction and upgrade works have been conducting in big makeshift hospitals in Shanghai. The network services cover 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, cable, nucleic acid test network and other medical needs, said local branches of China Mobile and China Telecom.

The networks can meet the demands of wide coverage of 4G/5G, fixed-line phone lines at separate rooms, 1,500 people surfing online at the same time and service robot operation, which require both high bandwidth and low latency.

Network connections improve in makeshift hospitals
Ti Gong

Robots are ready to work in a makeshift hospital.

The sites include makeshift hospitals reconstructed from a sports hall in Minhang District, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, Shanghai New International Expo Center and a newly constructed one in Lingang.

On Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, vloggers are broadcasting centralized quarantine life in the Shanghai New International Expo Center. It means that network has greatly improved in the exhibition center in the Pudong New Area.

In a Minhang makeshift hospital, the peak 5G download speed hit 1.5Gbps (gigabyte per second), faster than normal family broadband speed.

The network construction and upgrade in a Lingang makeshift hospital, which can hold 25,000 beds with a space of 150,000 square meters, will finish on Monday or Tuesday, carriers said.

More than 500 China Telecom employees are working in the site of Lingang to construct a network for complicated telecommunications demands.

The Lingang site's network construction will be completed within 10 days until Tuesday, compared with at least one month normally, China Mobile said.

Network connections improve in makeshift hospitals
Ti Gong

A China Telecom employee checks lines on site.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Minhang
Pudong
China Mobile
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     