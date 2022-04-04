Network connections improve in makeshift hospitals

It supports vlog streaming, robot operation and up to 1.5Gbps connection with network upgrade.

Ti Gong

Mobile communications and Wi-Fi connections are going to turn faster and better in Shanghai's makeshift hospitals, telecommunications carriers said on Monday.



Network construction and upgrade works have been conducting in big makeshift hospitals in Shanghai. The network services cover 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, cable, nucleic acid test network and other medical needs, said local branches of China Mobile and China Telecom.

The networks can meet the demands of wide coverage of 4G/5G, fixed-line phone lines at separate rooms, 1,500 people surfing online at the same time and service robot operation, which require both high bandwidth and low latency.

Ti Gong

The sites include makeshift hospitals reconstructed from a sports hall in Minhang District, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, Shanghai New International Expo Center and a newly constructed one in Lingang.

On Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, vloggers are broadcasting centralized quarantine life in the Shanghai New International Expo Center. It means that network has greatly improved in the exhibition center in the Pudong New Area.

In a Minhang makeshift hospital, the peak 5G download speed hit 1.5Gbps (gigabyte per second), faster than normal family broadband speed.

The network construction and upgrade in a Lingang makeshift hospital, which can hold 25,000 beds with a space of 150,000 square meters, will finish on Monday or Tuesday, carriers said.

More than 500 China Telecom employees are working in the site of Lingang to construct a network for complicated telecommunications demands.

The Lingang site's network construction will be completed within 10 days until Tuesday, compared with at least one month normally, China Mobile said.